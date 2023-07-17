Grains mostly lower, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 2 cents at $6.56 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 5.50 cents at $5.01 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 1 cent at $4.0425 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 30.25 cents at $14.8125 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 3.15 cents at $1.8080 a pound; Aug. feeder rose 2.73 cents at $2.4780 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was up .25 cent at $1.0245 a pound.

