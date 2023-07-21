Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. declined 29.50 cents at $6.9750 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 10.25 cents at $5.27 a bushel, Sep.…

Wheat for Sep. declined 29.50 cents at $6.9750 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 10.25 cents at $5.27 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 5.75 cents at 4.3850 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 16 cents at $15.01 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.8002 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .82 cent at $2.4592 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .05 cent at $1.0067 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.