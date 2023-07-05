Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. gained 33.50 cents at $6.62 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 9 cents at $5.4825 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. gained 33.50 cents at $6.62 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 9 cents at $5.4825 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 23.25 cents at 4.0250 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 14.25 cents at $15.4725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 1.87 cents at $1.7495 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 3.20 cents at $2.4470 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 3.45 cents at $1.0127 a pound.

