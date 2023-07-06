Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Wheat for Jul. fell 15 cents at $6.47 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 18.50 cents at $5.6675 a bushel, Jul.…

Wheat for Jul. fell 15 cents at $6.47 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 18.50 cents at $5.6675 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 14.25 cents at 4.1675 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 21.50 cents at $15.2575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .38 cent at $1.7457 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.43 cents at $2.4227 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs fell 1.22 cents at $1.0005 a pound.

