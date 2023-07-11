Grains mostly higher, Livstock mixedr.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was off .50 cent at $6.4525 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 9 cents at $5.78 a bushel; Sep. oats rose .75 cent at $4.1525 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up .50 cent at $15.2450 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .42 cent at $1.7710 a pound; Aug. feeder fell .45 cent at $2.4582 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was up .87 cent at $.9977 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.