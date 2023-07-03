Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was off 7.75 cents at $6.2850 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 2.75 cents at $5.5725 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was off 7.75 cents at $6.2850 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 2.75 cents at $5.5725 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 2 cents at 3.7925 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 4.75 cents at $15.62 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was fell 4.68 cents at $1.7682 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .33 cent at $2.4790 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 2.17 cents at $.9782 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.