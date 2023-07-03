Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was off 9.75 cents at $6.4225 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 19.25 cents at $5.6275 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 16.25 cents at $3.9075 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 78 cents at $15.79 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 3.73 cents at $1.7652 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 5.35 cents at $2.4682 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was up 1.25 cents at $.9692 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.