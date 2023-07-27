Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains lower,Livstock mixed

Grains lower,Livstock mixed

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Sep. lost 7.25 cents at $7.1275 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 7 cents at $5.3325 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 1.50 cents at 4.2550 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was down 14.25 cents at $15.32 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .62 cent at $1.7805 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .45 cent at $2.4465 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .37 cent at $1.0202 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up