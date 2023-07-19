Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. rose 57 cents at $7.2775 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 16.75 cents at $5.4550 a bushel,…

Wheat for Sep. rose 57 cents at $7.2775 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 16.75 cents at $5.4550 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 8.75 cents at 4.3975 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell .50 cent at $14.9150 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle gained .05 cent at $1.8132 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.20 cents at $2.4680 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up 1.65 cents at $.9792 a pound.

