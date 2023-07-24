Grains higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Sep. advanced 60 cents at $7.5750 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 33.50 cents at $5.6050 a bushel, Sep.…

Wheat for Sep. advanced 60 cents at $7.5750 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 33.50 cents at $5.6050 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 11.75 cents at 4.5025 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 22.25 cents at $15.2325 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell 1.27 cents at $1.7875 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.67 cents at $2.4325 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .57 cent at $1.0010 a pound.

