Gorman-Rupp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Friday reported earnings of $10.5 million in its…

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Friday reported earnings of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

The Mansfield, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 41 cents per share.

The pump maker posted revenue of $171 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.