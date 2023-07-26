Goosehead: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.7 million.…

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $69.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.1 million.

Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $267 million.

