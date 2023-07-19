Goldman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.22…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.22 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $3.08 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.25 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $26.05 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.9 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.79 billion.

