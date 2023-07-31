Golden Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The gaming services provider posted revenue of $286.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.3 million.

