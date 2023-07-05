Glamping in Texas: The 9 Best Resorts of 2023

The Lone Star State is known for its vast landscapes, rich history and warm hospitality. Everything is bigger in Texas,…

The Lone Star State is known for its vast landscapes, rich history and warm hospitality. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the experiences offered to travelers. For those seeking a unique blend of luxury and outdoor adventure, glamping is the perfect choice. From sprawling ranches to serene riverside retreats, the state is home to a variety of glamping destinations that cater to every traveler’s taste.

Whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure or a romantic escape, these glamping sites in Texas will leave you with unforgettable memories and a renewed appreciation for the great outdoors. Pack your bags and embark on a Texas-sized adventure at these unique glamping spots across the state.

Green Acres: Elgin

Green Acres is a picturesque glamping retreat that offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Situated less than 30 miles east of Austin, Green Acres provides luxury accommodations in the form of spacious yurt tents, Airstream trailers, a tiny house and a lodge. The yurts and trailers are fully equipped with comfortable queen-sized beds, cozy furnishings, air conditioning and private fire pits. For many of the accommodations, bathhouses and outdoor kitchen areas are shared.

Guests can explore the surrounding countryside, go hiking and bird-watching, or simply relax and enjoy the tranquility of nature. Green Acres also offers various on-site activities and amenities that many recent visitors appreciated, such as horseshoes, hammocks, bag toss, board games, pingpong and darts.

Address: 2889 Farm to Market Road 1704, Elgin, TX 78621

Walden Retreats: Johnson City

Walden Retreats, nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, offers a truly immersive glamping experience. This unique retreat features luxurious air-conditioned canvas tents with modern amenities such as plush beds, private bathrooms with clawfoot tubs, outdoor showers and private fire pits. Each glamping tent has a beautiful, hand-crafted wooden interior that is accented with handmade textiles. Guests who stayed there recently raved about how luxurious the tents are and called the grounds picturesque.

While at this glamping destination, take in the views from the wraparound decks. The campsite is surrounded by rolling hills and ancient oak trees along a river, providing guests with a sense of peace and serenity. Walden Retreats offers a range of experiences, such as mixology classes, fly-fishing, hiking, live music and private dinners, so you can reconnect with nature and create lasting memories. It is also near the 290 Wine Trail.

Address: 1388 Gipson Road, Johnson City, TX 78636

The Yurtopian: Wimberley and Dripping Springs

With two locations — one in Wimberley about 40 miles south of Austin and the other in Dripping Springs around 30 miles west of Austin — The Yurtopian boasts adults-only glamping accommodations in the beautiful Hill Country. Guests can enjoy an overnight retreat in one of the hilltop yurts with sprawling views of cedar and oak trees from the rooftop deck. Past travelers appreciated the peaceful environment in beautiful surroundings.

All the yurts are climate-controlled and feature a pool that can either serve as a hot tub or plunge pool, depending on the time of year. You’ll also get a fire pit, a kitchenette, an outdoor shower and a private bathroom. The Wimberley location’s six yurts and Dripping Springs’ 10 yurts are all set 300-plus feet apart in the woods. The latter location is only about 20 miles to the town of Dripping Springs, where you’ll find restaurants and grocery stores. Note that pets are not allowed at The Yurtopian.

Address: 7000 McGregor Lane, Dripping Springs, TX 78620; 135 Winn Ranch Road, Wimberley, TX 78676

Cypress Valley: Spicewood

Cypress Valley, situated about 30 miles outside of Austin and 100 miles north of San Antonio, is a hidden gem for glamping enthusiasts seeking something off the beaten path. This enchanting retreat features tents and treehouses nestled among the ancient cypress trees, creating a magical and secluded atmosphere. Recent visitors praised the staff for being helpful and kind.

Each of the luxury off-the-grid tents features a king-sized bed, a seating area, a private porch and a battery bank for charging devices. Restrooms and showers are in a shared facility. The treehouses are beautifully designed and offer breathtaking views of the surrounding nature. Some feature kitchenettes and private baths. Facilities at Cypress Valley include a camp store for snacks and beverages, picnic tables, and barbecue grills. Spend your days playing yard games, lounging in a hammock and swimming in the seasonal outdoor pool — or just taking in the sights, sounds and smells of nature.

Address: 1223 Paleface Ranch Road S., Spicewood, TX 78669

El Cosmico: Marfa

El Cosmico celebrates the spirit of adventure and artistic expression with a retro vibe. This unconventional retreat impressed recent travelers with a variety of unique accommodations, including vintage trailers, safari and cone-shaped tents, yurts, self-camping, and the one-of-a-kind Cosmic Kasita bunkhouse. El Cosmico encourages guests to disconnect from the digital world and embrace the simplicity of life. Visitors can enjoy communal outdoor spaces such as a kitchen with barbecues, as well as shared bathhouses and wood-fired hot tubs for rent. Slow down and spend your time reading a book in a hammock, taking one of the bikes for a spin around the area or just mastering the art of doing nothing.

El Cosmico is located in the artistic town of Marfa, known for its contemporary art installations and stunning desert landscapes, which adds an extra layer of charm to the experience. It also sits less than 100 miles from Big Bend National Park — one of the best places to visit in Texas — for a day of hiking and sightseeing.

Address: 802 S. Highland Ave., Marfa, TX 79843

Collective Hill Country: Wimberley

Collective Hill Country is a luxurious glamping retreat surrounded by the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country with a view of Montesino Ranch. This upscale destination features Summit Tents with comfortable beds, private decks, wood-burning stoves and en suite bathrooms. There are also Journey Tents with simpler amenities and shared bathrooms, or Outlook Shelter suites. Reviewers say this resort is comfortable and offers gorgeous views.

Complimentary breakfast and nightly s’mores are included, while curated barbecue meals in a box are available for guests to grill their own dinner. Some guests wished there was a restaurant on property. For an additional fee, partake in on-property activities like yoga, wine tours, sound meditation, horseback riding and guided hikes.

Address: 7431 Fullerton Ranch Road, Wimberley, TX 78676

Sinya on Lone Man Creek: Wimblerley

Sinya on Lone Man Creek, located near Wimberley, is a romantic glamping destination perfect for couples seeking a peaceful getaway. This secluded retreat, inspired by a trip to Tanzania and named for a baby elephant in Kenya, offers just one luxurious safari-style tent for two with elegant furnishings, a clawfoot tub, a king-sized bed and a kitchenette. The tent overlooks the serene Lone Man Creek, and the outdoor spaces at this exclusive couples retreat allow guests to relax and unwind in a breathtaking natural environment. Previous visitors can’t say enough great things about the truly serene setting.

Sinya on Lone Man Creek’s range of romantic amenities includes a hot tub, a fire pit and an outdoor dining area, making it an ideal glamping spot for couples celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying quality time together. There are plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy: Swim in a natural pool, listen to live music, go wine tasting, try zip lining or buy fresh produce at the monthly farmers market.

Address: 428 Deer Lake Estates, Wimberley, TX 78676

Wahwahtaysee Resort: Kingsbury

For a glamping experience that combines luxury with water-based fun, Wahwahtaysee Resort is the place to be. This riverside retreat offers a luxury container cabin and safari tents nestled along the banks of the San Marcos River, on a 100-acre property. The climate-controlled accommodations are decorated with modern furnishings and include luxury linens, a kitchenette, and an outdoor shower and patio. Each stay also includes a golf cart for putting around the property. The elegant tents and stunning scenery were two highlights for recent travelers.

Guests can enjoy swimming, tubing and kayaking right from the resort’s private river access. Food selections range in price and include items such as a breakfast platter, picnic meals delivered in a cooler, a s’mores or charcuterie board, or a private chef to cook a farm-to-table meal for you. Whether you’re seeking relaxation by the water or thrilling water sports, Wahwahtaysee Resort offers a memorable glamping experience for all.

Address: 17062 Farm to Market Road No. 20, Kingsbury, TX 78638

Geronimo Creek Retreat: Seguin

Geronimo Creek Retreat is a family-friendly glamping destination that offers a range of unique accommodations. From conical tents and treehouses to cabins and the eight-guest Homstead Haus, Geronimo Creek Retreat has something for everyone.

Nestled along the banks of Geronimo Creek, this retreat provides swimming, fishing, kayaking and paddleboarding opportunities for guests. The property also features fire pits, rope swings, a hot tub, basketball and volleyball courts, and a game room, ensuring that families and groups have plenty of activities to enjoy during their stay. Overall, families praise this resort’s amenities, though some note that it’s more like camping than glamping.

Address: 2050 Laubach Road, Seguin TX 78155

