Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $11.9…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $11.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.