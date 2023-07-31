German American Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $22.1 million.

The Jasper, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $78.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.2 million, also beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GABC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GABC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.