Genuine Parts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $344.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $5.92 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.94 billion.

Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.15 to $9.30 per share.

