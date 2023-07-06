Genius Sports rises; JetBlue, Vimeo fall, Thursday, 7/6/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday. Genius Sports Ltd., up $1.49…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.

Genius Sports Ltd., up $1.49 to $7.30.

The sports data and technology company extended its partnership with the NFL.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 67 cents to $8.66.

JetBlue will end a partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast to try and salvage its proposed purchase of Spirit Airlines.

Alphabet Inc., down $1.64 to $120.11.

Google’s parent company is reportedly delaying the release of a custom phone chip.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $3.99 to $102.92.

The energy company warned that weaker gas prices and margins could impact its second-quarter financial results.

Bank of America Corp., down 80 cents to $28.28.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend.

Vimeo Inc., down 29 cents $3.74.

Anjali Sud is resigning as the online video software and services company’s CEO.

Meta Platforms Inc., down $2.38 to $291.99.

Facebook’s parent company unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter.

Coty Inc., down 30 cents to $12.22.

Investors were disappointed by the beauty products company’s latest update.

