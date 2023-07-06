Genius Sports rises; JetBlue, Vimeo fall, Thursday, 7/6/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.
Genius Sports Ltd., up $1.49 to $7.30.
The sports data and technology company extended its partnership with the NFL.
JetBlue Airways Corp., down 67 cents to $8.66.
JetBlue will end a partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast to try and salvage its proposed purchase of Spirit Airlines.
Alphabet Inc., down $1.64 to $120.11.
Google’s parent company is reportedly delaying the release of a custom phone chip.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $3.99 to $102.92.
The energy company warned that weaker gas prices and margins could impact its second-quarter financial results.
Bank of America Corp., down 80 cents to $28.28.
The bank raised its quarterly dividend.
Vimeo Inc., down 29 cents $3.74.
Anjali Sud is resigning as the online video software and services company’s CEO.
Meta Platforms Inc., down $2.38 to $291.99.
Facebook’s parent company unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter.
Coty Inc., down 30 cents to $12.22.
Investors were disappointed by the beauty products company’s latest update.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.