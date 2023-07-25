General Electric, 3M rise; Raytheon, iRobot fall: Tuesday, 7/25/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: Raytheon Technologies, down $9.91…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Raytheon Technologies, down $9.91 to $87.10

Accelerated inspections are needed for some of Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines to look for a rare condition in powder metal.

General Electric, up $6.91 to $117.16

GE reported stronger profit for the spring than expected and raised its forecasts for full-year revenue and profits.

3M, up $5.56 to $109.83

The maker of Scotch-Brite and Post-It notes raised its forecast for profits for the full year thanks in part to cost-cutting efforts.

iRobot, down $6.44 to $40.46

The company accepted a lower buyout offer from Amazon.

PulteGroup, up $4.89 to $83.42

The homebuilder reported stronger profit for the spring than was expected.

Packaging Corp. of America, up $13.98 to $152.65

The company’s latest profit report blew past the forecasts of Wall Street analysts.

Sherwin-Williams, up $7.94 to $275.96

The maker of paints reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts expectations.

F5, up $8.77 to $158.98

The digital security and cloud computing company reported profits for its latest quarter that far surpassed forecasts.

