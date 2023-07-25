General Electric, 3M rise; Raytheon, iRobot fall: Tuesday, 7/25/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Raytheon Technologies, down $9.91 to $87.10
Accelerated inspections are needed for some of Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines to look for a rare condition in powder metal.
General Electric, up $6.91 to $117.16
GE reported stronger profit for the spring than expected and raised its forecasts for full-year revenue and profits.
3M, up $5.56 to $109.83
The maker of Scotch-Brite and Post-It notes raised its forecast for profits for the full year thanks in part to cost-cutting efforts.
iRobot, down $6.44 to $40.46
The company accepted a lower buyout offer from Amazon.
PulteGroup, up $4.89 to $83.42
The homebuilder reported stronger profit for the spring than was expected.
Packaging Corp. of America, up $13.98 to $152.65
The company’s latest profit report blew past the forecasts of Wall Street analysts.
Sherwin-Williams, up $7.94 to $275.96
The maker of paints reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts expectations.
F5, up $8.77 to $158.98
The digital security and cloud computing company reported profits for its latest quarter that far surpassed forecasts.
