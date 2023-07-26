General Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $744 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $744 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.70.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.15 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.41 billion.

