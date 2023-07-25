GE HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $418 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $418 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per share.

