Gatx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 8:35 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported profit of $63.3 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.73 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $343.2 million in the period.

