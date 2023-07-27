Garrett Motion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Thursday reported earnings of $71 million in…

ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Thursday reported earnings of $71 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rolle, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.88.

The maker of vehicle turbocharging and electric-boosting gear posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

