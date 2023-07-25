Live Radio
Home » Latest News » FVCBankcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FVCBankcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 4:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Fairfax, Virginia, said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FVCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FVCB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up