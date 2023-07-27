FTI Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $62.4 million. The Washington-based…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $62.4 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $864.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $821.9 million.

FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings to be $6.50 to $7.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.33 billion to $3.4 billion.

_____

