FTAI Aviation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported net income of $54.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported net income of $54.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $274.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTAI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.