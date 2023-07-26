Live Radio
FTAI Aviation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 4:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported net income of $54.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $274.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.8 million.

