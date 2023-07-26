FS Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The bank, based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.4 million, missing Street forecasts.

