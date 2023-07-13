Frequency Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported net income of…

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported net income of $246,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $13 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.5 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $40.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FEIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FEIM

