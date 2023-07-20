Freeport-McMoRan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $343 million. On a per-share…

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $343 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.65 billion.

