Franklin Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $59.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.27.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $569.2 million in the period.

Franklin Electric expects full-year earnings to be $4.25 to $4.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion.

