Franklin BSP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 5:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Monday reported profit of $39.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $84 million in the period.

_____

