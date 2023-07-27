Fortune Brands Innovations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $102.1 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

Fortune Brands Innovations expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBIN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.