Forrester Research: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $135.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129 million.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $475 million to $485 million.

