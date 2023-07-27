Fomento Economico: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Thursday reported net income…

MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Thursday reported net income of $359.5 million in its second quarter.

The Monterrey N.l., Mexico-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.64 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $11.56 billion in the period.

