FMC, Outset Medical fall; Iovance, Helen of Troy rise, Monday, 7/10/2023

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

FMC Corp., down $11.62 to $92.63.

The chemical producer slashed its revenue forecast.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $20.81 to $133.35.

The personal and household products company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Mattel Inc., up 51 cents to $20.99.

The toymaker gained ground ahead of the release of the “Barbie” movie later this week.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., up $1.55 to $8.79.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on its potential lung cancer treatment.

Outset Medical Inc., down $1.20 to $19.26.

The medical technology company received a warning letter from regulators, partly over how it promotes the uses for a dialysis machine.

Union Pacific Corp., up $2.04 to $204.86.

The railroad has reached a tentative deal with a major union regarding paid sick leave.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., up $5.83 to $34.69.

Carl Icahn has reportedly moved to separate his personal loans from the investment firm.

CSX Corp., up 31 cents to $33.61.

The railroad gave investors an operations update.

