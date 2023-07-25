Flushing Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.6 million…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $101.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.5 million.

