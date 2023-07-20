Live Radio
Five Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 20, 2023, 4:16 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported net income of $23.6 million in its second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FPH

