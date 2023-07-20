Five Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported net income of $23.6…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported net income of $23.6 million in its second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period.

