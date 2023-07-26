Fiserv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $683 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.76 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.51 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.53 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.40 to $7.50 per share.

