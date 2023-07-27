FirstService: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.4 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.4 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSV

