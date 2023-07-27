First Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $170.6 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $170.6 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $810.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $720.4 million.

First Solar expects full-year earnings to be $7 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSLR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.