First Solar, Castle Biosciences rise; Levi Strauss falls, Friday, 7/7/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday.

Castle Biosciences Inc., up $7.02 to $20.30.

The diagnostic testing company gave investors an encouraging update on a cancer-risk test.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $6.71 to $90.55.

Chinese regulators fined an affiliate of internet retailer Ant Group for violating corporate governance and consumer rights laws.

Levi Strauss & Co., down $1.10 to $13.13.

The jeans maker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

First Solar Inc., up $6 to $189.14.

The solar technology company said it entered a five-year revolving loan program for up to $1 billion.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $4.68 to $118.02.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp., up 70 cents to $42.24.

The gold miner’s stock made gains along with prices for the precious metal.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., up $3.86 to $258.94.

The solar technology company named Dana Gross to its board of directors.

Southern Copper Corp., up $1.67 to $70.67.

The copper producer gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.

