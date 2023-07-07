First Solar, Castle Biosciences rise; Levi Strauss falls, Friday, 7/7/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday.
Castle Biosciences Inc., up $7.02 to $20.30.
The diagnostic testing company gave investors an encouraging update on a cancer-risk test.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $6.71 to $90.55.
Chinese regulators fined an affiliate of internet retailer Ant Group for violating corporate governance and consumer rights laws.
Levi Strauss & Co., down $1.10 to $13.13.
The jeans maker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
First Solar Inc., up $6 to $189.14.
The solar technology company said it entered a five-year revolving loan program for up to $1 billion.
Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $4.68 to $118.02.
Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.
Newmont Corp., up 70 cents to $42.24.
The gold miner’s stock made gains along with prices for the precious metal.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc., up $3.86 to $258.94.
The solar technology company named Dana Gross to its board of directors.
Southern Copper Corp., up $1.67 to $70.67.
The copper producer gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.
