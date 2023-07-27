First Savings Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Thursday reported profit of $2.3…

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Thursday reported profit of $2.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Jeffersonville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $34 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSFG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.