First Mid-Illinois: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 7:18 AM

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.6 million.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $85.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.9 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMBH

