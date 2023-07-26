First Interstate BancSystem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $67 million.

The Billings, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIBK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.