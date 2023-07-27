First Foundation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $212.3 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $212.3 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based bank said it had a loss of $3.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $157.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.7 million.

