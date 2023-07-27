Live Radio
First Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 9:31 AM

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Thursday reported net income of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Renton, Washington, said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFNW

