First Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $65.7 million.

The Cincinnati-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $277.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $214.1 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.7 million.

