First Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3…

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

The bank, based in Lexington, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.