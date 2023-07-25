First Community Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.8…

First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.8 million in its second quarter.

The Bluefield, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $43.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

